42 Rose Quartz Background Textures

42 Rose Quartz Background Textures rosequartz backdrops surfaces patterns backgrounds textures mineral
42 Fantastic different styled background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.

Features:
- High Quality
- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 px, 83 x 55 inches, 72 Dpi
- Files Extension: Jpg
- Quantity: 42 pcs
- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.
- *.psd Photoshop file with white background isolated stones include

Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/42-Rose-Quartz-background-textures

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
