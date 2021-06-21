Cláudia Silva

Backyard Studio

Backyard Studio glow lights home office office studio backyard garden sunset render isometric diorama low poly illustration blender 3d art 3d
I hope some day I can have a backyard studio like this one! 🤞
Still figuring out blender, but I'm quite happy with the final result.
What do you guys think?

