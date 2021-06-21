Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Arya Devaskar

Ticket booking app redesign

Arya Devaskar
Arya Devaskar
darktheme visual redesign web app ticketbooking cinema movie
How might we make ticket booking easier for people considering their preferences?
Most of the time people tend to scroll through the list of movies shown on that day to find the perfect match to their timings and interests.
To avoid this problem movies are categorised based on time and genre. I also provided a search bar for people searching for a particular movie. This way ticket booking is a lot more easier.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Arya Devaskar
Arya Devaskar

