Ticket booking app redesign

How might we make ticket booking easier for people considering their preferences?
Most of the time people tend to scroll through the list of movies shown on that day to find the perfect match to their timings and interests.
To avoid this problem movies are categorised based on time and genre. I also provided a search bar for people searching for a particular movie. This way ticket booking is a lot more easier.