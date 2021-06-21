Arya Devaskar

Coffee app UI design

Arya Devaskar
Arya Devaskar
  • Save
Coffee app UI design food graphic design visual ui app coffee
Download color palette

The main function of the app is to find the desired coffee by the user in a particular area. It also allows the user to invite people by sharing the location. The user will be able to choose a coffee from the home screen and thus can find a coffee shop instantly.
The app has a huge database of restaurants and coffee stores.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Arya Devaskar
Arya Devaskar

More by Arya Devaskar

View profile
    • Like