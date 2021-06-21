mansanares

PAU L : Mobile Coffee Truck

mansanares
mansanares
  • Save
PAU L : Mobile Coffee Truck logo design branding coffee logo inspiration typography truck mockup logo lockup coffee brand
Download color palette

PAU L Coffee Bar was looking to take their logo lockup "to-go." The design was scaled to fit on a delivery truck that was extra large, minimal, and legible.

mansanares
mansanares

More by mansanares

View profile
    • Like