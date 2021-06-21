🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Henry Law firm was being set up and needed a branding that would distinguish them from the other law firms of the area. Wanting to play on the themes of justice for all and wanting to serve the entire community regardless of background, we landed on using the symbology of Lady Justice from ancient Rome.
The font is an art deco style that feels both traditional but also has some modern flair so as not to feel alienating. The colours were chosen to standout from the countless companies that us traditional blues to denote security and law.