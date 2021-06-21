The Henry Law firm was being set up and needed a branding that would distinguish them from the other law firms of the area. Wanting to play on the themes of justice for all and wanting to serve the entire community regardless of background, we landed on using the symbology of Lady Justice from ancient Rome.

The font is an art deco style that feels both traditional but also has some modern flair so as not to feel alienating. The colours were chosen to standout from the countless companies that us traditional blues to denote security and law.