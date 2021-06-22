Brand Research: A Bird's-Eye View

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Yet in branding, choosing safety over self-assuredness and truth is rarely the path to greatness and renown. If we give our direction-setting power over to others, we lose the ability to stand on our own."
Another little collage for our latest blog post–Why We Don't Do Market Research. It's refreshing to make stuff that doesn't require pixel perfection.
Check out this extremely well written article by Focus Lab Strategy Director Shabnam Gideon
https://focuslab.agency/blog/market-research
---
Looking for a brand agency? We would love to hear from you.
Email us: hello@focuslab.agency
Our Website / Subscribe / Instagram / LinkedIn