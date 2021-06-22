Brand Research: A Bird's-Eye View

"Yet in branding, choosing safety over self-assuredness and truth is rarely the path to greatness and renown. If we give our direction-setting power over to others, we lose the ability to stand on our own."

Another little collage for our latest blog post–Why We Don't Do Market Research. It's refreshing to make stuff that doesn't require pixel perfection.

Check out this extremely well written article by Focus Lab Strategy Director Shabnam Gideon

https://focuslab.agency/blog/market-research

