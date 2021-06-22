Bill Kenney
Focus Lab

Brand Research: A Bird's-Eye View

Bill Kenney
Focus Lab
Bill Kenney for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Brand Research: A Bird's-Eye View brand strategy brand strategy brand identity market research research identity branding focus lab
Download color palette

"Yet in branding, choosing safety over self-assuredness and truth is rarely the path to greatness and renown. If we give our direction-setting power over to others, we lose the ability to stand on our own."

Another little collage for our latest blog post–Why We Don't Do Market Research. It's refreshing to make stuff that doesn't require pixel perfection.

Check out this extremely well written article by Focus Lab Strategy Director Shabnam Gideon
https://focuslab.agency/blog/market-research

---

Looking for a brand agency? We would love to hear from you.
Email us: hello@focuslab.agency

Our Website / Subscribe / Instagram / LinkedIn

Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like