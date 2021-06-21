Support Application Service Project for Tramontina

This work was made as a personal extra project

to complement my course, in order to develop my knowledge in the area of UI UX Design, since it has been one of my main focuses in my academic career.

The project consisted in designing a support app for the company Tramontina,

a Brazilian metallurgical company present in 120 countries.

To check out more: https://www.behance.net/gallery/111731243/Projeto-de-Aplicativo-de-Suporte-para-a-Tramontina