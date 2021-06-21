Matheus Henrique Bozio

Support Application Service Project for Tramontina

adobe xd photoshop interface app mobile web design design ui ux ux design
This work was made as a personal extra project
to complement my course, in order to develop my knowledge in the area of UI UX Design, since it has been one of my main focuses in my academic career.

The project consisted in designing a support app for the company Tramontina,
a Brazilian metallurgical company present in 120 countries.

To check out more: https://www.behance.net/gallery/111731243/Projeto-de-Aplicativo-de-Suporte-para-a-Tramontina

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
