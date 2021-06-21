Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrew Osibote

Furniture Shop

Andrew Osibote
Andrew Osibote
  • Save
Furniture Shop ux app ui design
Download color palette

Hello everyone,
Design of a few screens for a furniture e-commerce app.
What do y'all think?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Andrew Osibote
Andrew Osibote

More by Andrew Osibote

View profile
    • Like