Brainy - Connect. Teach. Learn.

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brainy is a project came out as a result of the university diploma research. The demand of local elementary schools to teach lessons online due to the pandemic situation brought the solution to create a web-platform where students and teachers can interact with each other.
There are two roles: teacher and student. Teachers are able to create a class, add materials, homeworks, grade students. They are also can send students invitation link to join the class if its type private. Students can join classes, upload homeworks, share their achievements and learn from teachers.