Brainy - Connect. Teach. Learn.

Brainy is a project came out as a result of the university diploma research. The demand of local elementary schools to teach lessons online due to the pandemic situation brought the solution to create a web-platform where students and teachers can interact with each other.

There are two roles: teacher and student. Teachers are able to create a class, add materials, homeworks, grade students. They are also can send students invitation link to join the class if its type private. Students can join classes, upload homeworks, share their achievements and learn from teachers.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
