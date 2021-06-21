Shahriar Takee Afindi

General Bongobir M.A.G Osmani

Shahriar Takee Afindi
Shahriar Takee Afindi
  • Save
General Bongobir M.A.G Osmani photoshop osmani mag osmani general sylhet bangladesh 1971 liberation war war poster design calligraphy art typography illustration
Download color palette

The mighty General sacrifice his best for the liberation war of Bangladesh. Back in 2019, it was a small tribute to him on death anniversary.

Shahriar Takee Afindi
Shahriar Takee Afindi

More by Shahriar Takee Afindi

View profile
    • Like