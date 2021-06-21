Witchcraft Coffee

Witchcraft is a boutique coffee company brand concept. With the advent of niche, local companies, branding has become much more playful and creative. This particular business would play off the mysticism of witchcraft and could curtail their cafes towards the gothic.

The logo consists of a cat skull in black & white to bring to mind the black cat companions of the coven. Logo and packaging are hand illustrated and offer up symbols and items of the dark arts. Different roasts and flavours of coffee would be distinguished through the different highlight colours and by changing the "phase of the moon" in the label decal.