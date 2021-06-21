harsh garg

#DontBeAMinimumGuy

#DontBeAMinimumGuy graphicdesign typography amazonprime familyman2 design adobe type minimal illustration
Motto from now on is to not be a minimum guy, such pure words from Tanmay Ghosh
Quote based poster design inspired from some archived collection of amazing artworks.

