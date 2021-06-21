Fatima Ezzahra

Bricall Mobile

Fatima Ezzahra
Fatima Ezzahra
  • Save
Bricall Mobile illustration design app ux branding graphic design
Download color palette

Bricall moblie this project was a part of my practice processus. It was a mobile version to the update of the previous website version.
Check the full version : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121972923/Bricall-Mobile

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Fatima Ezzahra
Fatima Ezzahra

More by Fatima Ezzahra

View profile
    • Like