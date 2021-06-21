Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matheus Henrique Bozio

Monolith At Farmhouse

Matheus Henrique Bozio
Matheus Henrique Bozio
  • Save
Monolith At Farmhouse old man monolith farm art direction graphic design digital art illustration manipulation montage design art
Download color palette

An artistic/philosophic piece I made using adobe photoshop tool. This montage was made using some elements I found on internet. I jointed the pieces to compose the painting frame as a whole, and then added some image editing and digital art manipulation to create this thought provoking image.

Matheus Henrique Bozio
Matheus Henrique Bozio

More by Matheus Henrique Bozio

View profile
    • Like