BGR

BGR mobile landing redesign homepage ipad iphone interface news
BGR is as closely watched by analysts, pundits and industry executives as it is by gadget enthusiasts — and for good reason.

Geller regularly provides expert analysis for acclaimed news programs on networks such as CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, and NBC News, and BGR has been quoted by countless globally recognized media outlets including The New York Times, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, MSNBC, TIME Magazine, Barron’s, Los Angeles Times and many others.

Part of the company Penske Media Corporation (PMC).
Big family of companies: Deadline, Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, WWD, SHE Media, SXSW, Robb Report, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Art in America, Fairchild Media, Spy.com, among many others.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Yes, we finally updated our style 👈 👇👇👇👇
