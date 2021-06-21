Hi All,

We’re excited to share a sneak peek at a custom supply chain analytics dashboard we created to improve perfect order analytics for medical suppliers. Supply chain issues have been rampant in the wake of COVID-19. With this solution, the client sought to improve visibility across suppliers and trade partners, and automate the process while still allowing for human intervention ultimately saving their users money and helping them improve their service.

The client ⚒️

Our client is a medical supply chain management solution that serves hospitals, medical clinics, and other healthcare organizations worldwide. This custom dashboard was one aspect of a larger three-part engagement.

The challenge❓

A “perfect order” in healthcare is an electronically processed purchase order that successfully moves from order to payment without any human assistance or intervention. This client sought to take advantage of that automation while still enabling early intervention by suppliers and providers, for a more collaborative experience. They aimed to:

Improve service and revenue.

Move from selling data to selling insights.

Create a customer-centric experience focused on driving action.

Garner excitement from existing and potential customers to increase sales activity.

The solution💡

This custom supply chain analytics solution enables hospitals and medical clinics to easily see discrepancies and opportunities in their supply chain within a single, user-friendly dashboard.

Its key features and functionality include:

Standard and custom KPI (key performance insight) tiles

Robust sort/filter functionality

Enhanced data visualization

Trading partner scorecards

The insights provided in the dashboard enable users to make data-backed supply chain decisions such as applying price exceptions, increasing or decreasing the base selling price based on real-time information.

Rather than removing people from the supply chain entirely, our solution successfully empowers stakeholders with timely data and the mechanisms to act on it as needed.

The services 🔍

With the insights the client wanted to design around at hand, we began by building out a narrative to highlight key functionality and features in user flow maps.

We added context and workshopped the concept to determine what specific data the prototype needed to ensure accuracy and relevancy.

In the prototyping phase, we started out with low-fidelity designs to flesh out screen layouts, UI, design nuances, and the layout of key information. And in testing and review, we conducted customer interviews and stakeholder meetings (a key part of the process, as it’s a complex product and they are the experts), incorporating the feedback to improve on our design.

