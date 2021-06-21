Barrels & Backroads

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Local company was looking for a redesign on their logo and business cards for their wine and beer tours.
The logo is a play on the name, using the typical barrel hoops as roadways. The sun in-behind denotes the sunny, summer months in which these tours are popular in Okanagan BC. I chose the font as the A's reminded me of hills and the roads beneath them found in the valley.
Trying to achieve a clean, professional look, an off-white background and use of white space was used to create a minimalist look to the cards. I imagined these being put in a sleeve and that the empty space on the cards could be used to write out trip details, estimates or other information pertinent to potential clients.