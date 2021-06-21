Bitmerka || Money Transferring and Currency Exchanging Website

Hey Folks,😃

Here I'm sharing one of my recent work called Bitmerka. It was money transferring and currency exchange website where people can buy and sell bitcoin also. It was really an interesting project. Successfully completed this one recently.✌

Hope you guys will enjoy it!

Have any project in mind?

Drop a line here : antorpaulraj33@gmail.com

Follow me on

a href="https://www.uplabs.com/antorpaulraj33/">Uplabs || Instagram || Behance

Feel free to share your thoughts here.

Thanks for watching!!