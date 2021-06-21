Danielle Lunn

Anna Karenina

Anna Karenina print mockup color lines russian book logo illustration design card branding beach typography redesigned graphic design 3d
With this redesign, I wanted to showcase a more modern take on the Russian classic. The lines reflect the idea of these characters coming together and drifting apart from their actions.

