ATLA - Outdoor Clothing Brand Concept

Branding project that involved creating the logo, brand colours, business cards, letterhead, brochure and advertisement for a company of our choosing.

For the logo, I chose to use the silhouette of a viking ship head-on as my inspiration. I also liked how it also gives the impression of an abstract leaf from a distance.

The name ATLA was taken from Norse mythology. ATLA was the goddess of water and lived at the bottom of the ocean. I highlighted this by adding a distinct bottom layer to the A's and also used these letters to create a mountain-esque lettermark for the company.