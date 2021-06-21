ATLA - Outdoor Clothing Brand Concept

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Branding project that involved creating the logo, brand colours, business cards, letterhead, brochure and advertisement for a company of our choosing.
For the logo, I chose to use the silhouette of a viking ship head-on as my inspiration. I also liked how it also gives the impression of an abstract leaf from a distance.
The name ATLA was taken from Norse mythology. ATLA was the goddess of water and lived at the bottom of the ocean. I highlighted this by adding a distinct bottom layer to the A's and also used these letters to create a mountain-esque lettermark for the company.