Dominique van Aalten

Alison Cosmetics logo design

Dominique van Aalten
Dominique van Aalten
  • Save
Alison Cosmetics logo design vector logo design illustrator branding
Download color palette

This design for the Alison Cosmetics brand shows a simple letter mark as well as the possibilities with the logo and branding elements.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Dominique van Aalten
Dominique van Aalten

More by Dominique van Aalten

View profile
    • Like