Mercan Alper

Drag & Drop Workflow Builder

Mercan Alper
Mercan Alper
  • Save
Drag & Drop Workflow Builder user interface flow crm product design form user behavior user experience ux approval builder approvals online form drag and drop builder workflow builder workflow drag and drop jotform ui design ui design uiux
Download color palette

JotForm’s drag-and-drop interface allows you to easily add approvers, emails, and conditional branches to your approval process.

https://www.jotform.com/products/approvals/

Mercan Alper
Mercan Alper

More by Mercan Alper

View profile
    • Like