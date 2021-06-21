Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrew Osibote

Movie Streaming App

Andrew Osibote
Andrew Osibote
  • Save
Movie Streaming App app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi everyone,
This is my design concept for a movie streaming app.
Let me know what y'all think.

Feel free to contact me: drew.osi04@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Andrew Osibote
Andrew Osibote

More by Andrew Osibote

View profile
    • Like