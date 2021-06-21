Kartikey Shandilya

FinTech Mobile App Design

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic when most of the financial transactions are taking place online, I came up with this idea of designing the screens for the same.
With the first screen showing the card details with specific transaction history of the concern person.
The second screen shows the details of a particular category 'Shopping' & related financial history related to it, be it bills and all.

Find more of my detailed work here: https://www.behance.net/kartikeshandil

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
