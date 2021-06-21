Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Khandakar Masum

Nature Fix

Khandakar Masum
Khandakar Masum
  • Save
Nature Fix ebook illustration design ebook cover graphic design cover design branding book cover design book cover book
Download color palette

BOOK COVER DESIGN

Book Name: Nature Fix
Color Concept: Illustration

Features:
*RGB/CMYK Color Mode, *Adobe Photoshop CC, *Adobe Illustrator CC *300 DPI, *High Quality & Unique Design.

More Details & Order Similar Work,
Please Contact: E-mail:khandakarmasumtjj@gmail.com

https://www.behance.net/khandakarmasum01

https://www.fiverr.com/ondigia_team

https://www.instagram.com/khandakarmasum01

Category: Book Cover, Requirements: E-book Cover Design,
Client: Own Concept, Mockup: Free From Google.

If you like my design, don't forget to Appreciate.
Leave a Comment below and let me know what you think.

Thank You

Khandakar Masum
Khandakar Masum

More by Khandakar Masum

View profile
    • Like