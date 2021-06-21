Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wild Bandit Display Font

Wild Bandit is a cool, bold and vintage styled display font. It works incredibly well on posters, labels, branding and pretty much anything that requires a trendy, assertive touch.
Wild Bandit comes with 10 styles namely regular sans, serif, serif hole, serif outline, serif extrude and italic style.
Boost your creativity with the bonus Illustrations and Ai pattern brushes in your designs.

Details : https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/wild-bandit/ref/237607/

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
