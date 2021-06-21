Wild Bandit Display Font

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wild Bandit is a cool, bold and vintage styled display font. It works incredibly well on posters, labels, branding and pretty much anything that requires a trendy, assertive touch.
Wild Bandit comes with 10 styles namely regular sans, serif, serif hole, serif outline, serif extrude and italic style.
Boost your creativity with the bonus Illustrations and Ai pattern brushes in your designs.
Details : https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/wild-bandit/ref/237607/