Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ben Serra

Suited (Web/Mobile App)

Ben Serra
Ben Serra
  • Save
Suited (Web/Mobile App) jobs accessibility prototype mobile design app
Download color palette

Suited is a concept for a job website/mobile app that has a built in main feature of tailoring users resumes to suit the job they are looking to apply for.

This idea came from the desire of interviewees having an issue with applying because of saturation within the online job market and the inability to communicate relevant skills to a wide range of different jobs.

Our prototype takes users from the uploading of their resume to paying a resume 'tailor' to customize their resume, based on their current skills and experience. Through our service, we strive to help users impress employers with how well the tailoring service was able to highlight relevant skills to positions.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Ben Serra
Ben Serra

More by Ben Serra

View profile
    • Like