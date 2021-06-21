Suited (Web/Mobile App)

Suited is a concept for a job website/mobile app that has a built in main feature of tailoring users resumes to suit the job they are looking to apply for.

This idea came from the desire of interviewees having an issue with applying because of saturation within the online job market and the inability to communicate relevant skills to a wide range of different jobs.

Our prototype takes users from the uploading of their resume to paying a resume 'tailor' to customize their resume, based on their current skills and experience. Through our service, we strive to help users impress employers with how well the tailoring service was able to highlight relevant skills to positions.