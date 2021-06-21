Melvin Ensellem - Nebulr.io

Disney+ TV App re-designed

disney plus ui application ui flat daily ui da graphic design application design design netflix application redesign streaming tv app disney
Hi, I wanted to share with you a revamped version of the disney + streaming service interface.
On a television, I found the selection of a movie or a series sometimes confusing because the cards are too small for my taste. I decided to revise a few points of the interface which are, for me, imperfect.

Don't hesitate to tell me what you think!

