Modern Minimal Logo Concept

Modern Minimal Logo Concept
We designed a custom negative space logo containing the crown and the horses accordingly. We designed horses in such a way that it represents the crown in the center section. It has a very rich vibe to it due to the combination of the sharp edges with the roundness.

