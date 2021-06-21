🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
BOOK COVER DESIGN
Book Name: Mindful Marketing
Color Concept: Single Color
Features:
*RGB/CMYK Color Mode, *Adobe Photoshop CC, *Adobe Illustrator CC *300 DPI, *High Quality & Unique Design.
More Details & Order Similar Work,
Please Contact: E-mail:khandakarmasumtjj@gmail.com
https://www.behance.net/khandakarmasum01
https://www.fiverr.com/ondigia_team
https://www.instagram.com/khandakarmasum01
Category: Book Cover, Requirements: E-book Cover Design,
Client: Own Concept, Mockup: Free From Google.
