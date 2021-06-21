Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Frances Murchison

Comin Home

Frances Murchison
Frances Murchison
Comin Home feral furry digital art illustration
Was playing a game called Feral and drew my main fox character. In my imagination she is an enchantress blacksmith who forges weapons with special attributes. I have a pretty wild imagination sometimes haha!

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Frances Murchison
Frances Murchison

