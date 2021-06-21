Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shahriar Takee Afindi

Bangla Calligraphy

Shahriar Takee Afindi
Shahriar Takee Afindi
nagri calligraphy bangla calligraphy nagri syloti nagri sylheti sylhet typography calligraphy
Tried to do something different and took Sylhet's local language Nagri for the calligraphy.

Shahriar Takee Afindi
Shahriar Takee Afindi

