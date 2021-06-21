Adaptive Pulse - Home Page

The client

Adaptive Pulse is an AI Customer Experience Platform based in Toronto Canada.

The challenge

Co-Founder Jennifer Huynh and her team felt that their own brand and website was vastly underselling their powerful offer — so Magnet Studio came onboard to help.

The solution

We completed a full rebrand for Adaptive Pulse, supported by a brand new website with an optimized user experience and Webflow integration.

The services

— Visual identity

— Brand guidelines

— UX research

— Website design

— Design system

— Webflow integration



Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin | Behance