Adaptive Pulse - Home Page

The client
Adaptive Pulse is an AI Customer Experience Platform based in Toronto Canada.
The challenge
Co-Founder Jennifer Huynh and her team felt that their own brand and website was vastly underselling their powerful offer — so Magnet Studio came onboard to help.
The solution
We completed a full rebrand for Adaptive Pulse, supported by a brand new website with an optimized user experience and Webflow integration.
The services
— Visual identity
— Brand guidelines
— UX research
— Website design
— Design system
— Webflow integration
