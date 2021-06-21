Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tyler Burgess

Beneath the Sun Cards

branding band business cards graphic design logo design
This is a business card that I worked on for practice. I gave myself the prompt of a business card for an up-and-coming indie band, along with the time constraint of around 30 minutes. It was created using Adobe Photoshop.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
