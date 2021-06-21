Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shahriar Takee Afindi

Vector Portrait

Shahriar Takee Afindi
Shahriar Takee Afindi
  • Save
Vector Portrait india bangladesh puran vintage art vintage story vector art vector art illustration
Download color palette

"The girl called Buri from the great Puran who are still alive in the intuition of a shattered Shah because he lost her from the living world."
I tried to build a background story for the image when it was being under construction. So the story worked as my booster until the end.

Back in Dec 2020, the most expensive work of mine!
Mohammad Ayan from Cartoon People, this man was the inspiration to fulfill the image.

Shahriar Takee Afindi
Shahriar Takee Afindi

More by Shahriar Takee Afindi

View profile
    • Like