Vector Portrait

"The girl called Buri from the great Puran who are still alive in the intuition of a shattered Shah because he lost her from the living world."

I tried to build a background story for the image when it was being under construction. So the story worked as my booster until the end.

Back in Dec 2020, the most expensive work of mine!

Mohammad Ayan from Cartoon People, this man was the inspiration to fulfill the image.