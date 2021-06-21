Frances Murchison

Cute Fox Girl

Cute Fox Girl character design illustration
My favorite color is purple and I'd been contemplating which colors would go best with it, ended up with a greenish blue color and LOVE it. I imagine her outfit to be similar in texture to aluminum foil or something.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
