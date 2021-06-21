Anhelina

Concept - Bridal bouquets

Anhelina
Anhelina
  • Save
Concept - Bridal bouquets ui ux uidesign design concept
Download color palette

Today my 5 day on the challenge #30daysofwebdesign )

I needed to do design of a bridal bouquet shop hero section to attract users to our physical store.

I decided to design with an unusual color for bridal shops - with green)

I'll be glad to receive your feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Anhelina
Anhelina

More by Anhelina

View profile
    • Like