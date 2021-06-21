NLS - American English School

Nile Language School is the leader in providing English as a Second Language (ESL) instruction and preparing the students from the global community for the TOEFL iBT test and education in America as well as other English-speaking countries. They wanted to update their old design of the website to make it modern and more stylish.

The project started by restructuring Information Architecture (IA). Older look of the website had a lot of words and text, which burdened user eyes to process all information. I cleared out unnecessary text and recreated the flow of the user to guide them through out the website.

After completing the structure I started to draw high-fidelity wireframes and started collect some ui kit components for this project at the same time.

By the end of the project, there were completed UI with better structured content and navigation, full ui kit and design screens for tablet, mobile.

Go to https://nls.edu/ to see the website.