Logo design | Web design and development

Hi all,
This is my very first logo design for my start-up providing web design and development services.
Let me know what you think about it.
Thank you!
I am available for new branding and template design projects, please feel free to conact: one.linhdk@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
