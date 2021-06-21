Shahriar Takee Afindi

Bangla Calligraphy

Bangla Calligraphy kazi nazrul islam typography bangla calligraphy art illustration calligraphy
Very inspired by the National Poet of Bangladesh Kazi Nazrul Islam's song Alga Koro Go.

