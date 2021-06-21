Anhelina

Concept for Sushi Restaurant

ux ui uidesign design concept
For third today challenge #30daysofwebdesign , I have to design a hero section for a Japanese restaurant famous for its sushi.
The main goal of this website is to allow users to book a table online.

The most difficult thing for me was to find a image for the main screen.
I had been looking for this for half an hour.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
