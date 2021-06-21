Concept for Sushi Restaurant

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For third today challenge #30daysofwebdesign , I have to design a hero section for a Japanese restaurant famous for its sushi.
The main goal of this website is to allow users to book a table online.
The most difficult thing for me was to find a image for the main screen.
I had been looking for this for half an hour.