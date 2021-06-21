Nakul Rathi

Crypto Exchange(UI/UX)

Nakul Rathi
Nakul Rathi
  • Save
Crypto Exchange(UI/UX) typography branding design app logo ux ui
Download color palette

Coinganga is a crypto exchange which donates 30% of its profit for cleaning of the ganga river. Here is the UI/UI design for exchange.

Kindly leave a feedback down below.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Nakul Rathi
Nakul Rathi

More by Nakul Rathi

View profile
    • Like