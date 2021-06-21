Khandakar Masum

Makeup Chart Book

Makeup Chart Book cover design eye catchy book cover professional book cover makeup chart book makeup chart vector illustration branding graphic design ebook cover ebook book cover design book cover book
BOOK COVER DESIGN

Book Name: Makeup Chart Book
Color Concept: Multicolor Illustration

Features:
*RGB/CMYK Color Mode, *Adobe Photoshop CC, *Adobe Illustrator CC *300 DPI, *High Quality & Unique Design.

More Details & Order Similar Work,
Please Contact: E-mail:khandakarmasumtjj@gmail.com

Category: Book Cover, Requirements: E-book Cover Design,
Client: Own Concept, Mockup: Free From Google.

