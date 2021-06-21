🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
BOOK COVER DESIGN
Book Name: Makeup Chart Book
Color Concept: Multicolor Illustration
Features:
*RGB/CMYK Color Mode, *Adobe Photoshop CC, *Adobe Illustrator CC *300 DPI, *High Quality & Unique Design.
More Details & Order Similar Work,
Please Contact: E-mail:khandakarmasumtjj@gmail.com
Category: Book Cover, Requirements: E-book Cover Design,
Client: Own Concept, Mockup: Free From Google.
If you like my design, don't forget to Appreciate.
Leave a Comment below and let me know what you think.
Thank You