Ricardo Bedulho

DailyUI #003 - Landing Page Challenge

Ricardo Bedulho
Ricardo Bedulho
  • Save
DailyUI #003 - Landing Page Challenge logo illustration ui ux design dailyui branding
Download color palette

I've just finished my third design for #dailyui challenge.

For this one I tried to get out of my comfort zone and draw all the illustrations on the fly as the ideas popped.

Tell what you think about this.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Ricardo Bedulho
Ricardo Bedulho

More by Ricardo Bedulho

View profile
    • Like