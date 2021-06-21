Dmitry Martovsky

Barbie Girl Cover

Barbie Girl Cover contest sketch art illustrator illustration
Work for the competition from the «Little Big» group. It was necessary to draw an alternative cover for one of the songs. I chose «Barbie Girl».

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
