Salmorejo Studio

Our Business is Life Itself propaganda

Salmorejo Studio
Salmorejo Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Our Business is Life Itself propaganda digital drawing 80s bold illustration resident evil umbrella propaganda texture retro vector illustration
Download color palette

Our Business is life itself! A sneak peek from our last illustration project for UMBRELLA Corporation propaganda with 80s ambient.

Behance | Facebook | Instagram

Salmorejo Studio
Salmorejo Studio
We´re a little illustration and design studio from Spain
Hire Me

More by Salmorejo Studio

View profile
    • Like