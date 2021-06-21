Shahriar Takee Afindi

Bangla Calligraphy

boat typography illustration calligraphy
A lonely shallop boat who wants to break the circle and doesn't want to go back the river. I tried to connect the boat's hubbub with the song named Ishwar by Bangladeshi band Vikings. This song also known as the tribute to legend Ayub Bachchu.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
