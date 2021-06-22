David Kulakevich

Kollekt.

David Kulakevich
David Kulakevich
Hire Me
  • Save
Kollekt. wordmark fonts type vector branding brand modern design logo simple
Kollekt. wordmark fonts type vector branding brand modern design logo simple
Kollekt. wordmark fonts type vector branding brand modern design logo simple
Download color palette
  1. Kollekt 2 dribbble 1.png
  2. Kollekt 2 dribbble 2.png
  3. Kollekt 2 dribbble 3.png

Here's another concept, unused; from the Kollekt. project.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
David Kulakevich
David Kulakevich
Freelance Logo & Brand Design.
Hire Me

More by David Kulakevich

View profile
    • Like