Minu Gnanas

Food Street LOGO

Minu Gnanas
Minu Gnanas
  • Save
Food Street LOGO advertising graphic design minimal app ui illustration logo cafe food 2d design branding
Download color palette

Logo redesigned for food street. The old logo seems quite normal and boring. Fonts are not that much intuitive.

The food street basically contains container shops. Keeping that in mind kept the container as backdrop for the logo. Signboard is for placeholding the brand name.

Color palette. Dual color

Minu Gnanas
Minu Gnanas

More by Minu Gnanas

View profile
    • Like